SparksPay (SPK) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $4.00

SparksPay (CURRENCY:SPK) traded up 16% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 5th. Over the last seven days, SparksPay has traded up 58.1% against the US dollar. SparksPay has a total market cap of $39,359.47 and $4.00 worth of SparksPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SparksPay coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000052 BTC.

THEKEY (TKY) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000869 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0371 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000083 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

The Truth (UFO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000799 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000009 BTC.

SparksPay Coin Profile

SparksPay is a POW/Masternode coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 23rd, 2018. SparksPay’s total supply is 11,500,823 coins and its circulating supply is 10,387,057 coins. The official message board for SparksPay is medium.com/sparkspay . The Reddit community for SparksPay is /r/SparksCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SparksPay’s official website is sparkspay.io . SparksPay’s official Twitter account is @SparksPayIO and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SparksPay is a cryptocurrency based on the NeoScrypt algorithm, it is the “fuel” that powers the eCommerce platform. Fees to merchants are based on a nominal percentage value of the transactions performed on the Sparks platform and are paid for by merchants using Sparks coin Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling SparksPay

