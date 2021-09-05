SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) Shares Sold by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC decreased its position in SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) by 55.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,208 shares of the company’s stock after selling 102,760 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned about 0.23% of SpartanNash worth $1,587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. QS Investors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SpartanNash by 27.3% in the first quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 80,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after buying an additional 17,284 shares during the period. Sasco Capital Inc. CT lifted its holdings in shares of SpartanNash by 83.0% in the first quarter. Sasco Capital Inc. CT now owns 59,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after buying an additional 27,120 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SpartanNash by 71.8% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 76,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after buying an additional 31,958 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SpartanNash in the first quarter valued at $895,000. Finally, Paradiem LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SpartanNash by 19.3% in the first quarter. Paradiem LLC now owns 214,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,240,000 after buying an additional 34,693 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.88% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered SpartanNash from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SpartanNash currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.00.

Shares of SpartanNash stock opened at $21.25 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.67 and its 200-day moving average is $19.77. SpartanNash has a 12-month low of $15.75 and a 12-month high of $23.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $763.68 million, a PE ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. SpartanNash had a return on equity of 10.80% and a net margin of 0.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. Analysts expect that SpartanNash will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. SpartanNash’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.62%.

In other SpartanNash news, Director William R. Voss sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $315,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $637,392. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Kathleen M. Mahoney sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.37, for a total value of $256,440.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,594,202. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SpartanNash Company Profile

SpartanNash Co engages in the distribution of grocery products to military commissaries in the U.S. It operates through the following segments: Military, Food Distribution and Retail. The Military segment sells and distributes grocery products primarily to U.S. military commissaries and exchanges. The Food Distribution segment distributes groceries to independent and corporate owned grocery retailers using multi-platform sales approach.

