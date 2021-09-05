SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) Shares Purchased by Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) by 8.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 395,371 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,070 shares during the quarter. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF comprises about 1.5% of Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC owned about 0.28% of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF worth $18,302,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $562,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $436,000. Western Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $499,000. Stableford Capital II LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC now owns 322,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,940,000 after acquiring an additional 1,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $338,000.

SRLN stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $45.91. 1,200,850 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,620,789. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 52-week low of $44.06 and a 52-week high of $46.34. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $45.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.92.

