SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) Shares Bought by NTV Asset Management LLC

NTV Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,672 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 993 shares during the quarter. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust comprises about 1.4% of NTV Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. NTV Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $8,166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DIA. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. 35.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA DIA traded down $0.73 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $354.14. 2,469,109 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,123,459. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 52 week low of $261.41 and a 52 week high of $356.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $350.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $340.07.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

