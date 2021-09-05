SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) Shares Purchased by Meeder Asset Management Inc.

Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) by 15.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 154,267 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,078 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $5,675,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SPDW. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 247.0% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 81,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,379,000 after acquiring an additional 57,865 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 446.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 9,358 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 161,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,721,000 after acquiring an additional 12,640 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 9,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 1,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $938,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA SPDW traded up $0.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $38.17. 815,843 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,788,866. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.68. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 12-month low of $28.10 and a 12-month high of $38.38.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

Featured Article: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.