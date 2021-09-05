SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS) Stake Increased by Telemus Capital LLC

Telemus Capital LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,043,097 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,288 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF accounts for 2.3% of Telemus Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Telemus Capital LLC owned approximately 0.92% of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF worth $31,961,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SPTS. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the second quarter worth $66,068,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the first quarter worth $20,769,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 20.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,590,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,098,000 after acquiring an additional 608,344 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 96.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 710,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,778,000 after acquiring an additional 349,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 214.8% in the first quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 429,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,167,000 after acquiring an additional 293,006 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPTS traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $30.67. The company had a trading volume of 596,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 890,950. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $30.35 and a twelve month high of $30.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.67.

