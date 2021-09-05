SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY) Shares Bought by Western Wealth Management LLC

Western Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY) by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,394 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,571 shares during the quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.14% of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF worth $2,583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000.

Get SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of SLY stock opened at $97.47 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $95.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.60. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $57.90 and a twelve month high of $100.94.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector in the United States equity market. The selection universe for the Index includes all the United States common equities listed on the New York Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market and NASDAQ Capital Market with market capitalizations between $250 million and $1.2 billion.

Featured Story: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.