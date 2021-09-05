SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE) Position Trimmed by Sandy Spring Bank

Sandy Spring Bank reduced its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 77,788 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,383 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank owned approximately 0.13% of SPDR S&P Bank ETF worth $3,993,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ProVise Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 29.8% in the 2nd quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 100,453 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,155,000 after purchasing an additional 23,071 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 31.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 273,965 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,213,000 after purchasing an additional 65,677 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Bank ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $430,000. Homrich & Berg grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 11.7% during the first quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 22,706 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 2,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ayalon Holdings Ltd. raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 86.6% in the second quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 6,530 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 3,031 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:KBE opened at $51.59 on Friday. SPDR S&P Bank ETF has a 1 year low of $27.79 and a 1 year high of $56.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.15.

SPDR KBW Bank ETF, formerly The SPDR S&P Bank ETF (the Fund), seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The S&P Banks Select Industry Index is a float adjusted modified-market, capitalization-weighted index that seeks to reflect the performance of publicly traded companies that do business as banks or thrifts.

