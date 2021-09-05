SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) Shares Acquired by Sandy Spring Bank

Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,264 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank owned approximately 0.07% of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF worth $5,436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in XBI. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 103,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,950,000 after acquiring an additional 18,083 shares in the last quarter. FundX Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. FundX Investment Group LLC now owns 17,598 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,387,000 after acquiring an additional 1,634 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 66.5% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 10,707 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after acquiring an additional 4,278 shares in the last quarter. Davis R M Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 108,372 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,701,000 after acquiring an additional 9,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,363 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,696,000 after acquiring an additional 11,868 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:XBI opened at $134.19 on Friday. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 52 week low of $100.64 and a 52 week high of $174.79. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $128.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $133.13.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

