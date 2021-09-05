SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Shares Purchased by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,003 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,998 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $1,590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 506,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,893,000 after purchasing an additional 17,887 shares during the last quarter. Peak Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Peak Asset Management LLC now owns 12,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,587,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 32.8% in the 2nd quarter. Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 7,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $899,000 after purchasing an additional 1,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Trust Co increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 4,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SDY opened at $124.54 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.74. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $89.02 and a 52 week high of $128.90.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

