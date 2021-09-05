Spectre.ai Dividend Token Market Capitalization Achieves $9.56 Million (SXDT)

Spectre.ai Dividend Token (CURRENCY:SXDT) traded 21.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 5th. One Spectre.ai Dividend Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000313 BTC on exchanges. Spectre.ai Dividend Token has a market capitalization of $9.56 million and $6.00 worth of Spectre.ai Dividend Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Spectre.ai Dividend Token has traded 180.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $33.22 or 0.00064281 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001935 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00003250 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.06 or 0.00015588 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001935 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.38 or 0.00126488 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $412.24 or 0.00797572 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.16 or 0.00046747 BTC.

Spectre.ai Dividend Token Profile

Spectre.ai Dividend Token (CRYPTO:SXDT) is a coin. It launched on September 11th, 2017. Spectre.ai Dividend Token’s total supply is 140,270,691 coins and its circulating supply is 82,073,519 coins. Spectre.ai Dividend Token’s official website is www.spectre.ai . Spectre.ai Dividend Token’s official Twitter account is @SpectreAI

According to CryptoCompare, “SPECTRE (short for Speculative Tokenized Trading Exchange) is an Ethereum-based broker-less financial trading platform. SPECTRE has two types of tokens, each separately traded on different exchanges. As for the dividend-token, SPECTRE pays out normal dividends and special dividends to dividend-token holders. SPECTRE is a website that allows you to trade on the direction of currencies, commodities, stocks and other assets, for financial gain. Uniquely, it offers the ability for traders to earn 5-200% returns (average 73%) ROI on just 1 trade within minutes. Unlike traditional brokerages, it sits on top of our global auditing technology meaning that it provides unparalleled transparency. Traders may choose the off-site trading account option and never deposit at SPECTRE to trade to see how things work. SPECTRE's liquidity pool (i.e balance sheet) is owned by our platform users who receive rewards based on the traded volume in SPECTRE, and not by a centralised management. “

Spectre.ai Dividend Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectre.ai Dividend Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spectre.ai Dividend Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Spectre.ai Dividend Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

