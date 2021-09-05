Splintershards Price Tops $0.36 on Exchanges (SPS)

Splintershards (CURRENCY:SPS) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 5th. One Splintershards coin can now be purchased for about $0.36 or 0.00000704 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Splintershards has traded 6.3% lower against the dollar. Splintershards has a total market capitalization of $45.85 million and approximately $5.49 million worth of Splintershards was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Splintershards

SPS is a coin. It launched on July 14th, 2021. Splintershards’ total supply is 220,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 125,687,459 coins. Splintershards’ official Twitter account is @splinterlands

According to CryptoCompare, “Splinterlands is a digital, collectible card game built on blockchain technology. It is similar in concept to games like Magic the Gathering and Hearthstone where the player builds up a collection of cards, which all have various different stats and abilities, and use them to battle other players in skill-based matches. By using blockchain technology, players can buy, sell, and trade their digital assets freely just as if they were physical cards, and all transactions are recorded publicly and immutably. Telegram “

Splintershards Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Splintershards directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Splintershards should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Splintershards using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

