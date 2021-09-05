Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) Shares Sold by Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. reduced its stake in shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 58.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,358 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 15,977 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Splunk were worth $1,641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new position in shares of Splunk during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Splunk during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Splunk during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in shares of Splunk by 1,668.8% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 283 shares of the software company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in shares of Splunk during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SPLK shares. DA Davidson cut their price target on Splunk from $156.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. cut their price target on Splunk from $170.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 7th. UBS Group upgraded Splunk from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $137.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Citigroup cut their price target on Splunk from $170.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Splunk from $198.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $175.10.

Shares of Splunk stock opened at $158.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $143.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.10. The stock has a market cap of $25.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.56 and a beta of 1.23. Splunk Inc. has a twelve month low of $110.28 and a twelve month high of $222.19.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The software company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $605.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $563.27 million. Splunk had a negative net margin of 49.60% and a negative return on equity of 55.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.33) EPS. Analysts forecast that Splunk Inc. will post -4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Splunk news, Director Graham Smith sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $80,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jason Child sold 1,677 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.17, for a total transaction of $211,587.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 11,181 shares of company stock valued at $1,410,791. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Splunk Company Profile

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics and industries. The company was founded by Erik M.

