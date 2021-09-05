Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF) Shares Acquired by Telemus Capital LLC

Telemus Capital LLC lifted its position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF) by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 224,407 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,577 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC owned about 0.10% of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust worth $4,192,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust in the third quarter valued at about $631,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 52.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 2,790 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 1,165.8% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 20,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 18,910 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 2.4% in the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 63,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471 shares during the period. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust in the first quarter valued at about $26,000.

NYSEAMERICAN CEF traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $18.23. The company had a trading volume of 349,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 604,454. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust has a 1-year low of $17.02 and a 1-year high of $20.38.

Sprott Physical Gold & Silver Trust operates as closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to invest and hold substantially all assets in physical gold bullion and silver bullion. The company was founded on October 26, 2017 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

