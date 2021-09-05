SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW) Shares Purchased by Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC boosted its position in SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,552 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,997 shares during the quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC owned 0.22% of SPX FLOW worth $5,842,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in SPX FLOW by 4.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,748,263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $427,368,000 after acquiring an additional 315,146 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its holdings in SPX FLOW by 46.2% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 5,065,692 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $272,960,000 after purchasing an additional 1,599,744 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its holdings in SPX FLOW by 4.3% during the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,793,949 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $117,037,000 after purchasing an additional 74,763 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in SPX FLOW by 1.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,004,760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,051,000 after purchasing an additional 13,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in SPX FLOW by 6.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 676,049 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,814,000 after purchasing an additional 42,034 shares in the last quarter. 94.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FLOW opened at $78.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of 50.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.81. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.98. SPX FLOW, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.96 and a 12-month high of $86.17.

SPX FLOW (NYSE:FLOW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $381.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $367.19 million. SPX FLOW had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 9.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that SPX FLOW, Inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. SPX FLOW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.49%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SPX FLOW from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.25.

SPX FLOW Company Profile

SPX Flow, Inc engages in manufacturing and distributing industrial components. It operates through the following segments: Food & Beverage and Industrial. The Food and Beverage segment includes mixing, drying, evaporation, and separation systems and components, heat exchangers, and reciprocating and centrifugal pump technologies.

