SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) Shares Bought by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 6.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 945,449 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 59,574 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.37% of SS&C Technologies worth $68,129,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SSNC. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,692,151 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $123,101,000 after buying an additional 63,571 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in SS&C Technologies by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 45,773 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,198,000 after buying an additional 1,379 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its position in SS&C Technologies by 67.4% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 432 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in SS&C Technologies by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 22,131 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after buying an additional 3,792 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in SS&C Technologies by 59.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 31,960 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,232,000 after buying an additional 11,917 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.89% of the company’s stock.

SSNC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SS&C Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.69.

Shares of NASDAQ SSNC opened at $74.00 on Friday. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.39 and a 12-month high of $79.71. The company has a market capitalization of $18.89 billion, a PE ratio of 27.41 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $75.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.63.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.17. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 20.63%. On average, analysts forecast that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.84%.

SS&C Technologies Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.

