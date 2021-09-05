Stabilize (STBZ) 24 Hour Volume Tops $2,856.00

Stabilize (CURRENCY:STBZ) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 5th. In the last week, Stabilize has traded 14.3% lower against the dollar. Stabilize has a market capitalization of $228,282.18 and $2,856.00 worth of Stabilize was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Stabilize coin can now be bought for approximately $1.72 or 0.00003416 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Stabilize alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.82 or 0.00061345 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001990 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00003373 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00015881 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001991 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.81 or 0.00125014 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $421.75 or 0.00839477 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.86 or 0.00047493 BTC.

Stabilize Profile

Stabilize (STBZ) is a coin. Stabilize’s total supply is 133,000 coins. Stabilize’s official website is www.stabilize.finance . Stabilize’s official Twitter account is @StabilizePro and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Stabilize Protocol is an upcoming protocol that rewards depositors of stablecoins with the STBZ reward token. The reward varies how close the stablecoin is to its peg. The higher the stablecoin is above its peg, the less reward it gets, the lower, the more reward it gets, thus a system is created that pushes stablecoins closer to their pegs. “

Buying and Selling Stabilize

