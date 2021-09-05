Stacks (STX) Trading Up 13.9% This Week

Stacks (CURRENCY:STX) traded up 0% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 5th. During the last week, Stacks has traded 13.9% higher against the dollar. One Stacks coin can currently be bought for $1.67 or 0.00003226 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Stacks has a market cap of $2.04 billion and $57.88 million worth of Stacks was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001930 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002562 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.01 or 0.00065613 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.49 or 0.00066538 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $84.49 or 0.00163003 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 22% higher against the dollar and now trades at $114.46 or 0.00220831 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $47.78 or 0.00092187 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000761 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.44 or 0.00010498 BTC.

Stacks Coin Profile

Stacks (CRYPTO:STX) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 17th, 2015. Stacks’ total supply is 1,352,464,600 coins and its circulating supply is 1,217,940,100 coins. Stacks’ official Twitter account is @blockstack

According to CryptoCompare, “Stacks is an open-source network of decentralized apps and smart contracts built on Bitcoin. The Stacks blockchain is a flexible layer on top of Bitcoin that enables decentralized apps, smart contracts, and digital assets A layer-1 blockchain that connects to Bitcoin for security and enables decentralized apps and predictable smart contracts, Stacks implements Proof of Transfer (PoX) mining that anchors to Bitcoin security and produces blocks at the same rate as Bitcoin. Stacks Token (STX) is the native asset on the Stacks blockchain and used as fuel for transactions. All transactions, from executing Clarity contracts to creating digital assets, are paid for in STX. “

