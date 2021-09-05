StakedZEN (STZEN) Price Hits $103.28

StakedZEN (CURRENCY:STZEN) traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 5th. One StakedZEN coin can currently be bought for $103.28 or 0.00199581 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, StakedZEN has traded 19.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. StakedZEN has a total market cap of $1.66 million and $340.00 worth of StakedZEN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001933 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002512 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $34.36 or 0.00066396 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.33 or 0.00153306 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 19.7% against the dollar and now trades at $113.73 or 0.00219771 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,973.22 or 0.07678087 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003146 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $51,672.07 or 0.99854199 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $501.75 or 0.00969617 BTC.

About StakedZEN

StakedZEN’s total supply is 16,076 coins. StakedZEN’s official Twitter account is @stakedzen

