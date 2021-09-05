Standard Protocol (STND) Reaches Market Capitalization of $8.90 Million

Standard Protocol (CURRENCY:STND) traded 29.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 5th. Over the last seven days, Standard Protocol has traded 42.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Standard Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $0.66 or 0.00001318 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Standard Protocol has a total market capitalization of $8.90 million and approximately $2.68 million worth of Standard Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001989 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002557 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.39 or 0.00066400 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $79.09 or 0.00157299 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 28% higher against the dollar and now trades at $116.76 or 0.00232222 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,965.09 or 0.07885862 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003162 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,260.96 or 0.99960142 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $497.04 or 0.00988530 BTC.

Standard Protocol Coin Profile

Standard Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,427,324 coins. Standard Protocol’s official Twitter account is @standarddefi

Standard Protocol Coin Trading

