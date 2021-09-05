Standard Tokenization Protocol Market Capitalization Achieves $88.25 Million (STPT)

Standard Tokenization Protocol (CURRENCY:STPT) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 5th. One Standard Tokenization Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0723 or 0.00000140 BTC on exchanges. Standard Tokenization Protocol has a market capitalization of $88.25 million and $39.74 million worth of Standard Tokenization Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Standard Tokenization Protocol has traded 17.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Standard Tokenization Protocol Profile

Standard Tokenization Protocol (CRYPTO:STPT) is a coin. It launched on June 5th, 2019. Standard Tokenization Protocol’s total supply is 1,942,420,283 coins and its circulating supply is 1,220,976,555 coins. Standard Tokenization Protocol’s official Twitter account is @STP_Networks . Standard Tokenization Protocol’s official website is stp.network . Standard Tokenization Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@StandardTokenizationProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Standard Tokenization Protocol is an open-source standard defining how tokenized assets are issued and transferred while complying with all necessary regulations. Tokens built on top of the STP-Standard will use the protocol’s on-chain Validator to verify compliance with any jurisdictional or issuer-specific requirements. Standard Tokenization Protocol allows assets to be tokenized in a way that makes them fully compliant across jurisdictions and transferable across any blockchain platform. “

Standard Tokenization Protocol Coin Trading

