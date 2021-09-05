Standard Tokenization Protocol Price Hits $0.0773 on Top Exchanges (STPT)

Standard Tokenization Protocol (CURRENCY:STPT) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 5th. Over the last seven days, Standard Tokenization Protocol has traded 23.8% higher against the dollar. Standard Tokenization Protocol has a market cap of $94.43 million and $131.19 million worth of Standard Tokenization Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Standard Tokenization Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $0.0773 or 0.00000154 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Standard Tokenization Protocol Coin Profile

Standard Tokenization Protocol is a coin. It was first traded on June 5th, 2019. Standard Tokenization Protocol’s total supply is 1,942,420,283 coins and its circulating supply is 1,220,976,555 coins. Standard Tokenization Protocol’s official website is stp.network . Standard Tokenization Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@StandardTokenizationProtocol . Standard Tokenization Protocol’s official Twitter account is @STP_Networks

According to CryptoCompare, “Standard Tokenization Protocol is an open-source standard defining how tokenized assets are issued and transferred while complying with all necessary regulations. Tokens built on top of the STP-Standard will use the protocol’s on-chain Validator to verify compliance with any jurisdictional or issuer-specific requirements. Standard Tokenization Protocol allows assets to be tokenized in a way that makes them fully compliant across jurisdictions and transferable across any blockchain platform. “

Buying and Selling Standard Tokenization Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Standard Tokenization Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Standard Tokenization Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Standard Tokenization Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

