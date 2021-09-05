Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Holdings Decreased by Wesbanco Bank Inc.

Wesbanco Bank Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 126,386 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 2,671 shares during the quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $14,131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. WD Rutherford LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC increased its stake in Starbucks by 132.7% in the 2nd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 256 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its stake in Starbucks by 235.8% in the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 319 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. 63.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Starbucks alerts:

In other news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 359,177 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.81, for a total transaction of $44,110,527.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO John Culver sold 148,619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total value of $17,685,661.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SBUX shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Starbucks from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Starbucks from $134.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Starbucks in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $127.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Starbucks from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Starbucks from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.15.

SBUX traded down $0.18 on Friday, hitting $117.19. The company had a trading volume of 2,922,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,878,236. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $117.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.24. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $81.75 and a 1-year high of $126.32. The stock has a market cap of $138.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.89.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The coffee company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.23. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 43.16% and a net margin of 10.43%. The company had revenue of $7.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.46) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 77.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 153.85%.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

See Also: What is the Quick Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.