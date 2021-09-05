State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) Stock Position Reduced by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. cut its stake in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 72,279 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,301 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in State Street were worth $5,947,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in STT. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in State Street in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in State Street in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of State Street in the first quarter worth $49,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of State Street in the first quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of State Street in the first quarter worth $50,000. 86.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get State Street alerts:

Shares of STT stock opened at $92.89 on Friday. State Street Co. has a 52-week low of $56.63 and a 52-week high of $94.64. The stock has a market cap of $31.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $86.91 and a 200-day moving average of $84.42.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.18. State Street had a net margin of 20.21% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.86 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that State Street Co. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This is a boost from State Street’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.04%.

In other news, CEO Cyrus Taraporevala sold 4,488 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.02, for a total value of $381,569.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 104,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,893,517.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

STT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of State Street in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of State Street from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of State Street from $95.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of State Street in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of State Street from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, State Street currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.08.

State Street Profile

State Street Corp. operates as a financial holding company. It conducts business primarily through State Street Bank. The company operates through following business lines: Investment Servicing and Investment Management. The Investment Servicing business offers custody, product and participant-level accounting, daily pricing and administration, master trust and master custody, record-keeping, cash management, foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services, securities finance, deposit and short-term investment facilities, loans and lease financing, investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing, and performance, risk and compliance analytics.

Featured Story: What is the quiet period?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for State Street Co. (NYSE:STT).

Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.