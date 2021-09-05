SteepCoin Achieves Market Cap of $69,304.65 (STEEP)

SteepCoin (CURRENCY:STEEP) traded 23.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 5th. Over the last week, SteepCoin has traded down 21.9% against the U.S. dollar. One SteepCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. SteepCoin has a total market capitalization of $69,304.65 and $3.00 worth of SteepCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $504.93 or 0.00996774 BTC.

EUNO (EUNO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000007 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000870 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000117 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000029 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded 51.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000010 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded down 25.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SteepCoin Coin Profile

STEEP is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. SteepCoin’s total supply is 189,569,725 coins and its circulating supply is 181,505,253 coins. SteepCoin’s official Twitter account is @steepcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. SteepCoin’s official website is www.steepcoin.net/en.

According to CryptoCompare, “SteepCoin main target is to build a full-fledged platform, providing the most secure and the fastest transactions of any kind of information between clients, which allows use it as payment method in mobile apps and PC games and getting PoS rewards from mobile devices anywhere the users want and allows making profitable deals using smart-contract technology and release tokens and projects basing on SteepCoin Blockchain. “

Buying and Selling SteepCoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SteepCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SteepCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SteepCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

