Step Finance (STEP) Price Tops $0.98 on Exchanges

Step Finance (CURRENCY:STEP) traded 21.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 5th. One Step Finance coin can now be bought for about $0.98 or 0.00001928 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Step Finance has traded up 47.1% against the US dollar. Step Finance has a market cap of $3.91 million and approximately $18.89 million worth of Step Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001975 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002538 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.81 or 0.00066746 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $77.55 or 0.00153092 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 24.4% against the dollar and now trades at $116.50 or 0.00229971 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,989.98 or 0.07876545 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00003155 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,841.48 or 1.00365197 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $497.65 or 0.00982407 BTC.

Step Finance Coin Profile

Step Finance’s total supply is 4,000,000 coins. Step Finance’s official Twitter account is @stepfinance_

Buying and Selling Step Finance

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Step Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Step Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Step Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

