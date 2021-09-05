Step Hero Trading 9.2% Lower Over Last Week (HERO)

Step Hero (CURRENCY:HERO) traded up 29.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 5th. Step Hero has a total market cap of $18.26 million and $9.34 million worth of Step Hero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Step Hero coin can now be bought for $2.11 or 0.00004199 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Step Hero has traded down 9.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.89 or 0.00063324 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001985 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003264 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.02 or 0.00015929 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001986 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.15 or 0.00125411 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $417.81 or 0.00829738 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.04 or 0.00047736 BTC.

Step Hero Coin Profile

Step Hero is a coin. Step Hero’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,637,697 coins. Step Hero’s official Twitter account is @HeroTokenIO

According to CryptoCompare, “Raise is a loan marketplace that connects individuals with investment opportunities primarily in emerging countries. Leveraging Blockchain technology, Raise is a transparent platform.Prior to the December 10th 2019 switch, Raise token was in use under the name “Hero” token.For more information regarding this switch, please visit https://raise.it/blog/the-raise-token-present-and-future”

Buying and Selling Step Hero

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Step Hero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Step Hero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Step Hero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

