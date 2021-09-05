stETH (Lido) Price Tops $3,902.55 on Top Exchanges (STETH)

stETH (Lido) (CURRENCY:STETH) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 5th. In the last seven days, stETH (Lido) has traded up 23.3% against the U.S. dollar. One stETH (Lido) coin can now be bought for approximately $3,902.55 or 0.07564457 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. stETH (Lido) has a market cap of $4.44 billion and approximately $168.27 million worth of stETH (Lido) was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001939 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002561 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.68 or 0.00065282 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $85.50 or 0.00165729 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 21.6% against the dollar and now trades at $115.06 or 0.00223019 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00003141 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51,686.50 or 1.00185821 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $498.10 or 0.00965481 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $398.41 or 0.00772258 BTC.

stETH (Lido) Profile

stETH (Lido)’s launch date was December 18th, 2020. stETH (Lido)’s total supply is 1,138,927 coins. stETH (Lido)’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido is a liquid staking solution for Ethereum. Lido lets users earn staking rewards without maintaining staking infrastructure, using a selection of carefully vetted validators.”

stETH (Lido) Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as stETH (Lido) directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade stETH (Lido) should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy stETH (Lido) using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

