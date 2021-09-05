stETH (Lido) (STETH) Price Hits $3,922.82 on Major Exchanges

stETH (Lido) (CURRENCY:STETH) traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 5th. One stETH (Lido) coin can currently be bought for about $3,922.82 or 0.07816172 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. stETH (Lido) has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion and $168.19 million worth of stETH (Lido) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, stETH (Lido) has traded up 22.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About stETH (Lido)

stETH (Lido)’s launch date was December 18th, 2020. stETH (Lido)’s total supply is 1,138,927 coins. stETH (Lido)’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido is a liquid staking solution for Ethereum. Lido lets users earn staking rewards without maintaining staking infrastructure, using a selection of carefully vetted validators.”

Buying and Selling stETH (Lido)

