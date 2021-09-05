stETH (STETH) 24 Hour Volume Tops $93,146.00

stETH (CURRENCY:STETH) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 5th. One stETH coin can currently be bought for about $704.92 or 0.02458680 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. stETH has a market cap of $5.39 million and $93,146.00 worth of stETH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, stETH has traded up 27.7% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001989 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002535 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.67 or 0.00066942 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $79.91 or 0.00158877 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 24.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $104.97 or 0.00208694 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,978.55 or 0.07909984 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003156 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $50,357.72 or 1.00119019 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $402.95 or 0.00801119 BTC.

About stETH

stETH’s launch date was December 18th, 2020. stETH’s total supply is 7,653 coins. stETH’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance . The official website for stETH is lido.fi . The official message board for stETH is blog.lido.fi

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido is a liquid staking solution for Ethereum. Lido lets users earn staking rewards without maintaining staking infrastructure, using a selection of carefully vetted validators.”

Buying and Selling stETH

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as stETH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire stETH should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase stETH using one of the exchanges listed above.

