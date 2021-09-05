Stipend Hits Market Capitalization of $833,543.98 (SPD)

Stipend (CURRENCY:SPD) traded 82.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 5th. Over the last week, Stipend has traded 19.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Stipend coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0656 or 0.00000127 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Stipend has a total market capitalization of $833,543.98 and approximately $243.00 worth of Stipend was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Stipend alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51,732.83 or 1.00011797 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.29 or 0.00050816 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $506.12 or 0.00978455 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $258.98 or 0.00500664 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00008119 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $175.08 or 0.00338462 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002256 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00005307 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.95 or 0.00075302 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00005595 BTC.

About Stipend

Stipend (SPD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the C11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 10th, 2018. Stipend’s total supply is 12,702,010 coins. Stipend’s official Twitter account is @StipendOff and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Stipend is /r/stipend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Stipend is stipend.me

According to CryptoCompare, “Stipend is a freelancing platform that will be supported by the Stipend token (SPD), a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the C11 algorithm. The platform will feature, low fees, instant payments and a reward mechanism for the users engagement. The Stipend token will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Stipend

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stipend directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stipend should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stipend using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Stipend Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Stipend and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.