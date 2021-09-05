Storj (STORJ) Trading 20.4% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Storj (CURRENCY:STORJ) traded up 6.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 5th. Storj has a market capitalization of $572.43 million and approximately $183.05 million worth of Storj was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Storj coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.79 or 0.00003567 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Storj has traded up 20.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Storj alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.63 or 0.00061021 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001992 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00003386 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.01 or 0.00015964 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001993 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $61.30 or 0.00122135 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $424.01 or 0.00844834 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.78 or 0.00047377 BTC.

Storj Coin Profile

Storj (CRYPTO:STORJ) is a coin. It launched on June 19th, 2017. Storj’s total supply is 424,999,998 coins and its circulating supply is 319,742,684 coins. Storj’s official Twitter account is @storjproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Storj is storj.io . The Reddit community for Storj is /r/storj and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Storj is community.storj.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Storj is a decentralized cloud storage platform that allows anyone to rent their idle hard drive space and to earn a revenue by doing so. Endusers can use Storj to store their files at competitive prices and within a p2p network that is secure from sever downtime, censorship and hacks. Payments within the Sotrj network are conducted with the STORJ token, an ERC20 Ethereum-based token. “

Buying and Selling Storj

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Storj directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Storj should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Storj using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Storj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Storj and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.