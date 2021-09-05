Streamr (DATA) Market Cap Hits $119.23 Million

Streamr (CURRENCY:DATA) traded 2.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 5th. Over the last seven days, Streamr has traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Streamr has a total market cap of $119.23 million and $17.90 million worth of Streamr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Streamr coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000300 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.11 or 0.00063861 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001928 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00003218 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.08 or 0.00015581 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001930 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.54 or 0.00122565 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $420.11 or 0.00810325 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.53 or 0.00047308 BTC.

Streamr Profile

Streamr (CRYPTO:DATA) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 6th, 2017. Streamr’s total supply is 861,800,042 coins and its circulating supply is 767,121,867 coins. The official message board for Streamr is blog.streamr.com . The official website for Streamr is www.streamr.com . Streamr’s official Twitter account is @streamrinc

According to CryptoCompare, “Streamr delivers data to applications. It is the real-time data backbone of the global supercomputer. It is a decentralized network for scalable, low-latency, untamperable data delivery and persistence, operated by the DATAcoin token. “

Streamr Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Streamr directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Streamr should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Streamr using one of the exchanges listed above.

