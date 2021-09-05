Strike (STRK) One Day Volume Tops $53.56 Million

Strike (CURRENCY:STRK) traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 5th. In the last week, Strike has traded 11% higher against the U.S. dollar. Strike has a total market capitalization of $209.27 million and $53.56 million worth of Strike was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Strike coin can now be bought for about $70.48 or 0.00136233 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001934 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002566 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $34.10 or 0.00065918 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $79.26 or 0.00153213 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 24% against the dollar and now trades at $115.61 or 0.00223481 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,930.37 or 0.07597434 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003150 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $51,770.76 or 1.00073228 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $502.22 or 0.00970803 BTC.

Strike Coin Profile

Strike’s total supply is 6,540,888 coins and its circulating supply is 2,969,267 coins. Strike’s official Twitter account is @StrikeFinance

Buying and Selling Strike

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Strike directly using US dollars.

