Strix Group Plc (LON:KETL) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Strix Group Plc (LON:KETL) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 350 ($4.57).

Several research firms have commented on KETL. Liberum Capital began coverage on shares of Strix Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 460 ($6.01) target price for the company. Peel Hunt upped their price objective on shares of Strix Group from GBX 290 ($3.79) to GBX 310 ($4.05) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Strix Group in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of Strix Group from GBX 330 ($4.31) to GBX 360 ($4.70) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Peel Hunt upped their target price on shares of Strix Group from GBX 290 ($3.79) to GBX 310 ($4.05) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th.

KETL stock opened at GBX 382 ($4.99) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 257.36. The company has a market capitalization of £788.81 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.65. Strix Group has a 12 month low of GBX 207.10 ($2.71) and a 12 month high of GBX 389.18 ($5.08). The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 339.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 303.03.

Strix Group Plc designs, manufactures, and supplies kettle safety controls, and other components and devices worldwide. The company offers thermostatic controls, cordless interfaces, water jugs, and filters. It also provides water heating and temperature control, steam management, and water filtration devices.

