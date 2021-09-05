Strong Price Tops $590.04 (STRONG)

Strong (CURRENCY:STRONG) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 5th. Strong has a market cap of $81.58 million and $10.87 million worth of Strong was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Strong coin can now be purchased for approximately $590.04 or 0.01158756 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Strong has traded up 39.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001964 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002545 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.29 or 0.00067334 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $78.81 or 0.00154776 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 29.1% against the dollar and now trades at $118.20 or 0.00232130 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,988.63 or 0.07833054 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00003141 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,871.91 or 0.99904527 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $498.53 or 0.00979038 BTC.

Strong Coin Profile

Strong launched on August 10th, 2020. Strong’s total supply is 523,990 coins and its circulating supply is 138,269 coins. The official message board for Strong is medium.com/@strongblockio . Strong’s official website is strongblock.io . Strong’s official Twitter account is @Strongblock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “StrongBlock is a blockchain-agnostic protocol to reward nodes for supporting the infrastructure of their blockchain. StrongBlock has made it possible for anyone to create a node in seconds — or add their own node — and receive STRONG token rewards every day. More nodes equals more resilience. “

Buying and Selling Strong

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Strong directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Strong should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Strong using one of the exchanges listed above.

