Substratum Market Capitalization Reaches $1.57 Million (SUB)

Substratum (CURRENCY:SUB) traded up 3.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 5th. One Substratum coin can now be bought for $0.0041 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Substratum has a total market cap of $1.57 million and approximately $1,775.00 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Substratum has traded down 2.9% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Substratum alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $33.26 or 0.00064169 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001929 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00003194 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.96 or 0.00015349 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001930 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.14 or 0.00121810 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $416.91 or 0.00804342 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.38 or 0.00047039 BTC.

Substratum Coin Profile

Substratum (CRYPTO:SUB) is a coin. It was first traded on July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 383,021,000 coins. The Reddit community for Substratum is /r/SubstratumNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Substratum is substratum.net . Substratum’s official Twitter account is @SubstratumNet and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum is developing an open-source foundation for the decentralized web, providing free and unrestricted access to content for a new Web 3.0. The Substratum Network is a worldwide collection of nodes that uses industry-leading cryptography to deliver secure content anywhere, all without the need for VPNs or Tor. Substratum wants to revolutionize the hosting industry with per-request billing via microtransactions, all handled by blockchain technology and artificial intelligence. “

Buying and Selling Substratum

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Substratum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Substratum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Substratum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Substratum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.