SUKU 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $740,306.00 (SUKU)

SUKU (CURRENCY:SUKU) traded 9.2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 5th. In the last week, SUKU has traded 8.1% lower against the US dollar. SUKU has a total market capitalization of $79.69 million and approximately $740,306.00 worth of SUKU was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SUKU coin can currently be purchased for about $0.67 or 0.00001330 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.56 or 0.00064764 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001988 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00003340 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.94 or 0.00015800 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001989 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $63.55 or 0.00126396 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $422.29 or 0.00839862 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.04 or 0.00047808 BTC.

About SUKU

SUKU (SUKU) is a coin. It was first traded on October 17th, 2019. SUKU’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 119,149,903 coins. The official website for SUKU is www.suku.world . SUKU’s official Twitter account is @SUKUecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SUKU is https://reddit.com/r/SUKUecosystem

According to CryptoCompare, “SUKU is the link between open finance, traceability, and transparency. It aims to become the future of supply chains today. Supply chain participants such as farmers, manufacturers, and distributors who share information about their SUKU-traced products, get rewarded, and may be able to take advantage of the many benefits of decentralized finance built on the blockchain. “

