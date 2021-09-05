Sun (New) Price Reaches $0.0402 on Major Exchanges (SUN)

Sun (New) (CURRENCY:SUN) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 5th. In the last week, Sun (New) has traded up 27.9% against the dollar. One Sun (New) coin can now be bought for about $0.0402 or 0.00000078 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Sun (New) has a total market capitalization of $200.11 million and approximately $84.35 million worth of Sun (New) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001934 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002560 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000682 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.14 or 0.00065990 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001932 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $33.27 or 0.00064314 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001932 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $79.38 or 0.00153434 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 23.8% against the dollar and now trades at $116.33 or 0.00224836 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003179 BTC.

Sun (New) Profile

SUN is a coin. Its genesis date was September 7th, 2020. Sun (New)’s total supply is 19,900,730,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,972,136,000 coins. Sun (New)’s official Twitter account is @defi_sunio

According to CryptoCompare, “SUN is a social experiment filled with unlimited imaginations. It is a crucial component of the TRON DeFi. Together with the other developed decentralized finance (DeFi) projects, it enriches the whole TRON ecosystem. It may also take part in decentralized lending, insurance, liquidity, stable coins, etc. SUN is completely initiated, driven and developed by the SUN community. All of SUN’s functionalities will be implemented by open-source smart contracts, and is wholly operated by the community. The functionalities are developed based on community initiatives. All proposals and decision making are voted via SUN within the community, minority obeys majority. SUN will be deployed to the TRON Virtual Machine with smart contract, becoming a nexus closely correlated with other existing DeFi projects Telegram | Whitepaper “

Buying and Selling Sun (New)

