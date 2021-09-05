Super Zero Protocol Hits One Day Trading Volume of $778,592.00 (SERO)

Super Zero Protocol (CURRENCY:SERO) traded 1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 5th. Over the last week, Super Zero Protocol has traded 3.9% higher against the dollar. Super Zero Protocol has a market cap of $62.12 million and $778,592.00 worth of Super Zero Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Super Zero Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000366 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,948.78 or 0.07616647 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.82 or 0.00140452 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol Profile

SERO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 22nd, 2019. Super Zero Protocol’s total supply is 630,808,419 coins and its circulating supply is 327,223,015 coins. The official website for Super Zero Protocol is sero.cash . Super Zero Protocol’s official Twitter account is @SEROdotCASH . Super Zero Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@SERO.CASH

According to CryptoCompare, “SERO is a privacy coin Protocol supporting smart contract using Zero-Knowledge Proof. SERO adopt innovative UTXO+Account mixed mode. SERO is also a Privacy Protection platform which allows developers to issue privacy coins and use them in DApps, that means DApps can have Privacy features. It built a Zero-Knowledge Proof encryption library “Super-ZK” which is 20+ times faster than the latest zk-SNARKs (Sapling upgrade) that Zcash uses. “

Super Zero Protocol Coin Trading

