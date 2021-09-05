Super Zero Protocol (SERO) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $778,592.00

Super Zero Protocol (CURRENCY:SERO) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 5th. During the last seven days, Super Zero Protocol has traded up 3.9% against the US dollar. Super Zero Protocol has a total market capitalization of $62.12 million and approximately $778,592.00 worth of Super Zero Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Super Zero Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000366 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,948.78 or 0.07616647 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.82 or 0.00140452 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol Coin Profile

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 22nd, 2019. Super Zero Protocol’s total supply is 630,808,419 coins and its circulating supply is 327,223,015 coins. Super Zero Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@SERO.CASH . Super Zero Protocol’s official Twitter account is @SEROdotCASH . The official website for Super Zero Protocol is sero.cash

According to CryptoCompare, “SERO is a privacy coin Protocol supporting smart contract using Zero-Knowledge Proof. SERO adopt innovative UTXO+Account mixed mode. SERO is also a Privacy Protection platform which allows developers to issue privacy coins and use them in DApps, that means DApps can have Privacy features. It built a Zero-Knowledge Proof encryption library “Super-ZK” which is 20+ times faster than the latest zk-SNARKs (Sapling upgrade) that Zcash uses. “

Super Zero Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Super Zero Protocol directly using U.S. dollars.

