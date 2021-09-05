SuperFarm Price Reaches $0.93 (SUPER)

SuperFarm (CURRENCY:SUPER) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 5th. One SuperFarm coin can currently be bought for $0.93 or 0.00001808 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, SuperFarm has traded 3.6% higher against the dollar. SuperFarm has a total market cap of $95.14 million and $61.72 million worth of SuperFarm was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded 39.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000023 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000571 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000022 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded up 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000321 BTC.

MONK (MONK) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0582 or 0.00000113 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded down 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

MM Token (MM) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.68 or 0.00009061 BTC.

MilliMeter (MM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000671 BTC.

About SuperFarm

SUPER is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 21st, 2021. SuperFarm’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 101,909,750 coins. SuperFarm’s official Twitter account is @SuperFarmDao

According to CryptoCompare, “SuperCoin (SUPER) is an X11 PoW/PoS hybrid that has a 90 second block time and a difficulty retargetting each block. The PoS block time is 20 seconds per block with a high first year annual rate of 100%, dropping to 50% in year 2, and a final 1% in year 3. The PoW payout halves the block reward every 45 days from an initial 512 SUPER, to a minimum of 1 coin per block. There are also superblocks every 3 hours of 4x the normal payout, every day of 16x the normal payout, and every five days 128x the normal payout. There was a 5% premine for IPOing the coin. “

SuperFarm Coin Trading

