SuperLauncher (LAUNCH) Achieves Market Cap of $6.20 Million

SuperLauncher (CURRENCY:LAUNCH) traded down 12.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 5th. One SuperLauncher coin can currently be purchased for $1.46 or 0.00002821 BTC on major exchanges. SuperLauncher has a total market capitalization of $6.20 million and approximately $544,602.00 worth of SuperLauncher was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, SuperLauncher has traded down 2.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001934 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002567 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33.81 or 0.00065380 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $83.23 or 0.00160970 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 20.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $114.47 or 0.00221384 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,931.51 or 0.07603392 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003150 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51,729.73 or 1.00043281 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $499.44 or 0.00965901 BTC.

About SuperLauncher

SuperLauncher’s total supply is 6,100,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,251,925 coins. SuperLauncher’s official Twitter account is @Super_Launcher

Buying and Selling SuperLauncher

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SuperLauncher directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SuperLauncher should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SuperLauncher using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

