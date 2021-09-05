SuperRare Price Reaches $1.34 (RARE)

SuperRare (CURRENCY:RARE) traded 15.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 5th. Over the last week, SuperRare has traded down 41% against the dollar. SuperRare has a total market cap of $136.31 million and approximately $10.76 million worth of SuperRare was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SuperRare coin can currently be purchased for $1.34 or 0.00002592 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.22 or 0.00064281 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001935 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00003250 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.06 or 0.00015588 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001935 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.38 or 0.00126488 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $412.24 or 0.00797572 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.16 or 0.00046747 BTC.

About SuperRare

SuperRare (RARE) is a coin. Its launch date was December 9th, 2020. SuperRare’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 101,756,228 coins. SuperRare’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SuperRare is https://reddit.com/r/SuperRare

According to CryptoCompare, “Unique One is a decentralised non-profit platform owned and managed by the Digital Arts community, bringing together Artists, Creators and Collectors as One. $RARE token represents being part of the Unique family, giving HODL-ers special privileges. “

Buying and Selling SuperRare

