Suretly 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $5,382.00 (SUR)

Suretly (CURRENCY:SUR) traded 2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 5th. In the last week, Suretly has traded up 49.8% against the dollar. One Suretly coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.38 or 0.00000731 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Suretly has a total market capitalization of $88,835.62 and approximately $5,382.00 worth of Suretly was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Suretly alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $33.13 or 0.00064103 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001935 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00003240 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.07 or 0.00015614 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001935 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.81 or 0.00121540 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $413.64 or 0.00800383 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.28 or 0.00046975 BTC.

Suretly Coin Profile

Suretly (SUR) is a coin. Its launch date was August 13th, 2017. Suretly’s total supply is 235,290 coins. Suretly’s official website is www.suretly.com . Suretly’s official Twitter account is @suretly_com and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Suretly is a provider of an international crowd vouching platform. The company offers users an investment alternative called crowdvouching, which allows customers to make money vouching for people who need an urgent loan. This system works in a similar fashion with peer-2-peer lending, but customers do not lend money to each other directly. Instead, they vouch for borrowers who apply for a loan through lending partners. Customers can find borrowers that are looking for their loan’s guarantors. The voucher can check the borrower’s profile and choose whether to vouch for the borrower if their default risk and earning amount suit them. “

Buying and Selling Suretly

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Suretly directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Suretly should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Suretly using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Suretly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Suretly and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.