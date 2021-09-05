SushiSwap (SUSHI) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $425.74 Million

SushiSwap (CURRENCY:SUSHI) traded up 7.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 5th. SushiSwap has a total market capitalization of $1.80 billion and approximately $425.74 million worth of SushiSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, SushiSwap has traded up 20.9% against the US dollar. One SushiSwap coin can now be bought for approximately $14.12 or 0.00027366 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get SushiSwap alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.04 or 0.00064037 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001938 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00003254 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.99 or 0.00015486 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001939 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $64.31 or 0.00124656 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $419.64 or 0.00813415 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.29 or 0.00047091 BTC.

SushiSwap Profile

SUSHI is a coin. It was first traded on August 30th, 2020. SushiSwap’s total supply is 233,057,508 coins and its circulating supply is 127,244,443 coins. SushiSwap’s official Twitter account is @SushiSwap . SushiSwap’s official website is sushiswap.org

According to CryptoCompare, “SushiSwap is designed to be an evolution of #Uniswap with $SUSHI tokenomics. SushiSwap protocol better aligns incentives for network participants by introducing revenue-sharing & network effects to the popular AMM model. “

Buying and Selling SushiSwap

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SushiSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SushiSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SushiSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SushiSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SushiSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.