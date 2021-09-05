suterusu Reaches Market Cap of $24.78 Million (SUTER)

suterusu (CURRENCY:SUTER) traded up 9.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 5th. In the last seven days, suterusu has traded down 7.6% against the US dollar. One suterusu coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0064 or 0.00000013 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. suterusu has a total market cap of $24.78 million and approximately $285,212.00 worth of suterusu was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $32.73 or 0.00064316 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001964 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00003266 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.90 or 0.00015527 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001965 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.16 or 0.00126058 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $416.05 or 0.00817431 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.22 or 0.00047596 BTC.

suterusu Profile

suterusu is a coin. Its genesis date was October 4th, 2019. suterusu’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,855,040,000 coins. The Reddit community for suterusu is https://reddit.com/r/Suterusu and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for suterusu is www.suterusu.io . suterusu’s official Twitter account is @suterusu_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Suterusu implements and integrates the state-of-the-art trustless zero-knowledge non-interactive argument of knowledge (ZK-SNARK) protocol, and offers multiple technical modules based on its ZK-SNARK implementation to enable developers to build any type of privacy-preserving blockchain. Suterusu (Suter) will also provide a cross-chain blockchain protocol for anonymous assets issued in the Suterusu ecosystem to guarantee their high liquidity and exchangeability. “

Buying and Selling suterusu

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as suterusu directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire suterusu should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy suterusu using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

