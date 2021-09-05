Swingby Price Tops $0.0811 on Major Exchanges (SWINGBY)

Swingby (CURRENCY:SWINGBY) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 5th. Over the last seven days, Swingby has traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Swingby has a market capitalization of $20.83 million and $486,134.00 worth of Swingby was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Swingby coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0811 or 0.00000157 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001939 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002518 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000662 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $34.55 or 0.00066964 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001937 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.30 or 0.00064542 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001938 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $78.98 or 0.00153105 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 29.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $119.31 or 0.00231274 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00003281 BTC.

Swingby Coin Profile

Swingby is a coin. Its genesis date was July 23rd, 2020. Swingby’s total supply is 975,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 256,897,363 coins. The official message board for Swingby is swingby.network/en/news . Swingby’s official Twitter account is @SwingbyProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Swingby is https://reddit.com/r/swingbyofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Swingby’s official website is swingby.network/en

According to CryptoCompare, “Swingby Labs is a Singapore-based company founded in 2018. A group of cryptocurrency enthusiasts who joined forces to develop solutions to connect Bitcoin with other blockchains. Now, during final preparations for our launch sequence, it is developing a protocol that moves assets quickly between blockchains, named Skybridge, and a few other projects… all using the most cutting-edge technology and research. Swingby is a decentralized proof-of-stake network that uses the latest advancements in cryptography research to allow you to move your tokens onto other chains without a trusted party. Our first launch will bridge Bitcoin to Ethereum. “

