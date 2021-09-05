Swiss National Bank Acquires 11,717 Shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) by 6.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 190,575 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,717 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.41% of Teleflex worth $76,571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 13.9% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 205 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates grew its holdings in Teleflex by 0.5% during the first quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates now owns 5,499 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,285,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Argent Trust Co grew its holdings in Teleflex by 5.7% during the first quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 634 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Teleflex by 3.5% during the second quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC now owns 1,058 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tealwood Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Teleflex by 1.2% during the first quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,502 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,455,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.89% of the company’s stock.

TFX has been the subject of several recent research reports. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Teleflex from $448.00 to $439.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating on shares of Teleflex in a report on Friday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Teleflex in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $486.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $485.00 price objective on shares of Teleflex in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Teleflex from $410.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $459.80.

In other Teleflex news, Director Stephen K. M.D. Klasko sold 3,564 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.55, for a total value of $1,505,968.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,107,679.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Liam Kelly sold 8,987 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.32, for a total value of $3,381,987.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 34,762 shares in the company, valued at $13,081,635.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,027 shares of company stock worth $6,263,965. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE TFX opened at $398.43 on Friday. Teleflex Incorporated has a one year low of $312.33 and a one year high of $449.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $392.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $403.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.65 billion, a PE ratio of 53.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.19.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical technology company reported $3.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.48. Teleflex had a return on equity of 17.29% and a net margin of 13.06%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.93 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Teleflex Incorporated will post 12.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. Teleflex’s payout ratio is 12.75%.

About Teleflex

Teleflex, Inc provides medical technology products which enables healthcare providers to improve patient outcomes and enhance patient and provider safety. The firm designs, develops, manufactures and supplies single-use medical devices used by hospitals and healthcare providers for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications.

