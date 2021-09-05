Swiss National Bank Acquires 63,200 Shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Swiss National Bank raised its position in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 6.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,051,575 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,200 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.41% of Hologic worth $70,161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in shares of Hologic in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hologic during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hologic during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. CX Institutional increased its position in shares of Hologic by 38.1% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 602 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Hologic during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on HOLX shares. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Hologic from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hologic from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Hologic from $78.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Hologic from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.50.

Shares of NASDAQ HOLX opened at $80.25 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $73.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market cap of $20.34 billion, a PE ratio of 9.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.17. Hologic, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.81 and a 1 year high of $85.00.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Hologic had a net margin of 35.98% and a return on equity of 67.74%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Hologic, Inc. will post 7.76 EPS for the current year.

Hologic Company Profile

Hologic, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products dedicated to serve the healthcare needs of women. It operates through the following segments: Breast Health, Diagnostics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. The Breast Health segment includes a portfolio of solutions for breast cancer care for radiology, pathology, and surgery.

